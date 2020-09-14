1/1
Marieta A. Kummer
1930 - 2020
Marieta A. Kummer

Arpin - Marieta A. Kummer, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marshfield Health Services.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Pittsville.

Marieta was born on April 17, 1930 in the Town of Richfield, to Ernest D. and Marjorie (Alms) Kummer. She received her education at Maple Grove School.

Marieta worked on the family farm and worked on other area farms as well. She enjoyed watching and listening to baseball, especially her Milwaukee Brewers as well as football and basketball. She loved all animals.

She is survived by and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers. Fred, Ernest, Jr. and Herman Kummer, and sisters, Marian Leach, Ada Laidlaw and Viola Miller.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
(715) 884-6559
