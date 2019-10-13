|
Marilyn A. Burkart
Marshfield - Marilyn A. Burkart, 63, Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Reverend Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15 at Rembs Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Wednesday.
Marilyn was born on November 6, 1955 in Marshfield to Arthur and Annette (Rossman) Guden. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school and graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1974. She then attended Mid-State Technical College, graduating in 1976.
She was united in marriage to David Burkart on October 6, 1979 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield. Marilyn worked at Marshfield Clinic/Security Health for 40 years before retiring in 2017.
Marilyn was strong, loving, selfless, compassionate, faithful, and an angel on Earth. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crocheting, morning walks with her neighbor, visits with friends, doing puzzles, playing Scrabble, traveling, and waking up to wildlife in her backyard cabin with David. Most of all, she adored her family and grandkids, spoiling them with many family vacations. She loved cooking Wednesday night dinners and Sunday afternoon brunches after church, planning and celebrating holidays, and attending her kids, in-laws, and grandkids' sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, David, her children, Amy (Ken) Warren, Jeff (Melissa) Burkart, Heather (Mike) Riemer, Alan (Traci) Burkart, and seven grandchildren, Cierra, Dylan, Madison, Olivia, Kendra, Liam, and Megan. She is also survived by her mother, Annette and siblings, Mary (Keith) Kay, Larry (Bernice) Guden, Jackie David, Norbert (Chris) Guden, John (Tammy) Guden, Agnes (Jeff) Scholzen, Carol (Tim) Zschernitz, and Chuck (Lisa) Guden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Guden Jr., and in-laws, Betty and Phil Burkart, and Jeffrey Burkart.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ministry Home Hospice and the Marshfield Medical Center radiology and oncology departments for their wonderful care.
