|
|
Marion Ridpath
Owen - Marion E. Ridpath, age 86, of Owen, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Katherine's Episcopal Church in Owen. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Marion was born on September 23, 1933, the daughter of Sherman and Anna (Newman) Long in Curtiss. She graduated from Owen High School. Marion was united in marriage to William Ridpath on March 3, 1951 at St. Katherine's Episcopal Church. He preceded her in death in 1980. Marion worked at Owen Manufacturing, Amacher's Trading Post and the IGA in Owen.
Marion loved St. Katherine's and her church friends meant a lot to her. She was always making cookies for the cookie walk at Christmas. Marion also made pillows for the homeless Vets until her family told her to stop as there was a stockpile. She also baked cookies for the fire department. Marion enjoyed her pets but most importantly, she cherished her family.
Marion is survived by her four children: Rodney (Chris) Ridpath, Debra (John) Mayenschein, Jeffrey (Jan) Ridpath and Dawn Ridpath; six grandchildren: Eric (Heidi) Venet, Brandon Ridpath, Kaleb Ridpath, Jesse Wolk, Ashley (Dustin) Zilmer and Adam Wolk; three step-grandchildren: Curtiss (Elise) Mayenschein, Ashleigh Gayenschein and Jessica (Russell) Throckmorton; eight great-grandchildren: Bailey, Kayla and Rayden Venet, Megan, McKenzie and Aubrey Wolk, Mackenna and Alaric Zilmer; two step-great-grandchildren: Lily and Sam Throckmorton. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Bradley James; a great-granddaughter, Morgan; four siblings: Betty Meyer, Dorothy Rohland, Joyce Malm and Sherman Long and a brother-in-law, Charles Ridpath.
In lieu of flowers all memorials be made to St. Katherine's or Clark Co. Rehab and Living Center.
Online condolences can be made to
www.maurinaschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020