Marjorie Klapatauskas
Withee - Marjorie "Margie" Jean (Moberg) Klapatauskas, age 85, of Withee, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Owen. Father Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Margie was born on November 20, 1933 in Abbotsford, the daughter of Elery and Ruth (Redmond) Moberg. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1951. Marjorie was united in marriage to Charles Klapatauskas on April 23, 1955 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Willard. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2005.
Margie was employed by Thorp finance as a young lady and later worked at State Bank of Withee for nearly 30 years. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, PCCW, church and polka choirs. After retirement, she worked the Election Board in Withee and enjoyed the Adventure Club. Margie enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, playing cards and board games and visiting casinos.
Margie will be dearly missed by her six children: Dawn (Michael) Luck of Peabody, MA, David Klapatauskas of Oshkosh, Denise (David) Owens of West Allis, Jane (Lance) Kreplick of Punta Gorda, FL, Janet (Bruce Roberts) Klapatauskas of Milwaukee and Judy Klapatauskas (Don Stockhausen) of West Bend; six grandchildren: Ryan (Ashley) Luck, Amanda (Bryce) Foote, Kevin (Nadine) Luck, Alexis (Matthew) Aversa, Alyssa Owens and Eric Owens; three great grandchildren: Ava Foote, Maddox Luck and Elliana Foote; and two sisters: Avis (Arnold) Becker and Lois (James) Becker. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Charles; an infant daughter, Mary Theresa and a sister, Sharon Horswill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, c/o Parking Lot Repaving Fund, 415 W. 3rd Street, Owen, WI 54460.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019