Mark A. Smith
Auburndale - Mark A Smith, 57, of Auburndale, WI left this world to join his family in heaven on Saturday, February 15,
2020.
Mark was born on May 8,1962 in Racine, Wi to Ralph and Marie (VanOstran) Smith. In 1974 he moved with his family to a home in Arpin, WI and then in 1976, on to the Auburndale farm that would be his home and his life to his last day.
He graduated from Auburndale High school in 1980. Mark was united in marriage to Connie Flewellen on January 10, 1981 at the United Church of Christ in Arpin. Mark and Connie lovingly raised 5 children on the family farm.
Most of Mark's adult life was dedicated to the ongoing improvement and operation of the dairy/beef and pig operation on Hope Trail in Auburndale. But he also took a job with the Postal service and spent many hours making sure people got their deliveries.
He loved farming, fishing in Canada with his brothers, sons and family. He was active in Scouts when his boys were small and loved attending the school and sporting events of both his own kids and his grandkids. He was an avid fan of professional sports and attended live games and races many times.
Mark served many years on the board of his church and was an active member who contributed to church activities and building improvements.
Mark and Connie were care providers for decades. They took care of many disabled adults and took in children from the foster system. They were also known to have a home where kids and teens were always welcome.
They taught responsibility, honesty and respectable work ethic along with a hearty dose of humor and love. Many in this world have gained from spending time with Mark.
Mark is lovingly survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie and their 5 children; Joshua (Marti) Smith, Jeremiah (Laura) Smith, Jacob Smith, James Smith and Brittany (Daniel) Tomac. His many grandchildren: Xavier; Tyris, Tayt, Teyvin, Tayja, T'Lyla, Grady, Everly, Raylin, Lane, Hailie, Henlee, Easton and Emerson. He is also survived by his mother, Marie, his brother, Randall, his sister, Elizabeth (Jon) Murphy, mother-in-law, Jayne Flewellen and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Smith, his brothers, Gary Smith and David Smith and his father in-law, Lowell Flewellen.
Mark led a full and joyful existence. He was a man who knew everyone! He was never too busy to chat with anyone- at length. He was a man with strong opinions and the knowledge and experience to back them up. He was the person his family and friends turned to for help. He was a most central figure in the lives of his family and will be missed beyond words in this world.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Arpin. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30, service at 11:30 and a lunch to follow at the church. Rev. Randy VanNatta will officiate, and Rembs Funeral home will be assisting the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020