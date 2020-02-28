|
|
Mark A. Staab
Marshfield - Mark A. Staab, 60, Marshfield, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where a visitation will take place from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mark was born on April 12, 1959 in Marshfield to Edward and Lillian (Bach) Staab. He graduated from Colby High School. Mark married Susan Gilles on November 3, 1979 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Medford. He was president of the union at Colby Packaging and in 1989 he established and became the proud owner of Staab Machine, Inc. where he successfully built performance engines for diesel tractors and trucks.
Mark was a leader who loved fabricating, wood working, problem solving, being innovative, and pulling his Full Throttle John Deere tractor. He was very patriotic and an avid fan of all the Wisconsin sports teams. He was sarcastic and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, sons, Eric (Misty) Staab and Esten (Tahsha LePage) Staab, daughter, Katie Staab, grandchildren, Ezra, Remi, Emma, Xan, Elik, and his beloved dog, Reggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Danny and Dennis Staab.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Marshfield Medical Center staff for their excellent care.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020