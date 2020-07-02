Mark H. Sawyer
Wausau - Mark H. Sawyer, 52, Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Mark was born on August 7, 1967 in Marshfield, the son of Richard L. and Beverly J. (Bullard) Sawyer. He was a 1985 graduate of Stratford High School and a graduate of Concordia College in Moorehead, MN, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in German, French and International Business. He later attained an Associates Degree in computer programming and repair from North Central Technical College in Wausau.
Mark had a huge collection of books and always said that books were his friends. He participated in the UW Stevens Point yearly trivia contest on Dad's Computers team which received 1st place three years running.
Mark is survived by his father, Richard and his brother, Dean of Stratford.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly.
Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com