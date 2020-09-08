Marlene T. Kohlbeck
Marshfield - Marlene "Molly" Kohlbeck, 84 of Marshfield passed away September 7, 2020 at Wells Nature View.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield with visitation beginning at 10:00 until the time of service. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will take place immediately following in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Molly was born September 26, 1935 in Marshfield to the Nicholas and Helen (Gropp) Eckes. She attended Columbus High School. As a young girl, she worked on the family farm and spent time hunting and fishing with her father, a passion that continued throughout her life. She married Robert Kohlbeck August 8, 1959. Together they operated two businesses, Bob & Molly's Tavern in Hewitt and Molly's Pitcher in Marshfield. She also worked for a number of years at Weyerhaeuser and Figi's.
She and Bob enjoyed spending time up-north with family and friends, curling, bowling, golfing and taking trips to Las Vegas and local casinos. Whenever visitors came, she looked forward to lively game of cribbage where she could win a gold dollar from you. She loved dearly loved her grandchildren and her dog Oscar.
Molly is survived by her five children: Nancy (Mark) Fuller, Appleton; Karen George, Stratford; Gale (John) Baum, Pittsville; Patrick Kohlbeck, Marshfield; and Diane (Scott) Boson, Marshfield. She is also survived by grandchildren: Ashley, Adam and Sarah Fuller; Sam (Kelley) Baum, Molly (Walter) Landwehr and Paul (Carissa) Baum; Emma and Nate Boson; and 5 great grandchildren: Chase Bonovich, Vincent Baum and Cora, Avery, and Tinsley Landwehr. She is further survived by one sister Barbara (Ron) Scheibe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: James Eckes, Georgetta Worley, Luella Wolf, Geraldine Wilder and Arloween Verch; and several in-laws and nephews.
