1/1
Marlene T. Kohlbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene T. Kohlbeck

Marshfield - Marlene "Molly" Kohlbeck, 84 of Marshfield passed away September 7, 2020 at Wells Nature View.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield with visitation beginning at 10:00 until the time of service. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will take place immediately following in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Molly was born September 26, 1935 in Marshfield to the Nicholas and Helen (Gropp) Eckes. She attended Columbus High School. As a young girl, she worked on the family farm and spent time hunting and fishing with her father, a passion that continued throughout her life. She married Robert Kohlbeck August 8, 1959. Together they operated two businesses, Bob & Molly's Tavern in Hewitt and Molly's Pitcher in Marshfield. She also worked for a number of years at Weyerhaeuser and Figi's.

She and Bob enjoyed spending time up-north with family and friends, curling, bowling, golfing and taking trips to Las Vegas and local casinos. Whenever visitors came, she looked forward to lively game of cribbage where she could win a gold dollar from you. She loved dearly loved her grandchildren and her dog Oscar.

Molly is survived by her five children: Nancy (Mark) Fuller, Appleton; Karen George, Stratford; Gale (John) Baum, Pittsville; Patrick Kohlbeck, Marshfield; and Diane (Scott) Boson, Marshfield. She is also survived by grandchildren: Ashley, Adam and Sarah Fuller; Sam (Kelley) Baum, Molly (Walter) Landwehr and Paul (Carissa) Baum; Emma and Nate Boson; and 5 great grandchildren: Chase Bonovich, Vincent Baum and Cora, Avery, and Tinsley Landwehr. She is further survived by one sister Barbara (Ron) Scheibe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: James Eckes, Georgetta Worley, Luella Wolf, Geraldine Wilder and Arloween Verch; and several in-laws and nephews.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved