Martin B Fuhrman
Glen Ellyn, IL, formerly Spencer - Martin B. Fuhrman, born July 19, 1953 to Bruno and Marichen (Beduhn) Fuhrman, who had just immigrated to Spencer, WI area from war-torn Germany. Martin joined his siblings, Helmut and Inge, as he was welcomed to the family and neighborhood. Growing up in a family who spoke German while learning English, Martin was the first American citizen in the family.
The rural, farming neighborhood with the fields, woods, marsh and river is where Martin's work ethic was nurtured. Martin attended Spencer Public School, graduating from high school in 1971. He enjoyed the shop class developing woodworking skills.
Martin and Catherine (Rotunno) Fuhrman were united in holy matrimony October 26, 1974. This union was blessed with a son, Matthew and daughters, Andrea and Genevieve.
Martin's years of employment included commercial construction and carpentry. The jobs took him to numerous locations in the United States. He was a faithful employee and foreman while many structures were built. Periodically, Martin arrived from his home in Illinois to repair things at the Fuhrman farm. With his help, the farm wasn't only held together with duct tape, baler twine and barbed wire. He enjoyed reconnecting with many friends and neighbors during these times.
Martin enjoyed being part of the events of his children's lives. He was proud of their achievements. Martin loved to garden, enjoying the harvests of his labor. Attending and watching sports . . . reading about and discussing the dairy industry with farmer friends and neighbors . . . going to church, worshipping God with a body of believers . . .
After brother Helmut died, September 16, 2008, Martin frequented the Fuhrman farm to assist in the transition. Health issues caused Martin to be caught in the web of the medical world. Surviving a heart problem, recovery from a severe tractor accident, rehabilitation after a cancerous kidney removal, Martin's determined desire was to return to his life as husband, father and grandfather in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
During the past year, Marshfield Medical Center, Dycora Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Miller's Alternative Living and Colonial Center were the facilities where Martin fought a courageous battle to beat cancer. He always expressed appreciation to doctors, nurses and employees who many times went above and beyond the call of duty with compassionate, tender-loving-care. Martin retained his inquisitive nature, sense of humor and gratefulness throughout the challenges and obstacles. Those who participated in Martin's journey learned many life lessons.
Every step Martin took was a step of faith. Never giving up hope, always realizing God Almighty was with him through the valley and shadow of death. He fought the good fight and kept the faith.
Friends and neighbors, who walked alongside, sang with him during the last Christmas and at the hospice house, those who ministered through God's Holy Word, telephone his sister and inquired about his family, are all too numerous to name individually.
Everyone who was part of Martin's life celebrated with him as he lived. His journey on earth ended at the hospice House of the Dove, Marshfield, WI on April 8, 2019 at 4:00 am. There will be no public funeral.
Martin was predeceased by his parents Bruno and Marie Fuhrman and a brother Helmut Fuhrman. Surviving are his wife, Catherine Fuhrman, son Matthew, daughters Andrea (Bob) Snow and Genevieve. Grandchildren, Natalie, Tyler, Kate, Brandon, Amelia and Jackson are all part of Martin's legacy. His sister, Inge Hawks also survives, along with nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins in the U.S.A and Germany.
If desired, memorials may be made in Martin Fuhrman's name to charities of choice.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 12, 2019