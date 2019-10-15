|
Marvin A. Wisnewski
Athens - Marvin Anthony Wisnewski (75), formerly of Stratford, passed away on October 13, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin with his family at his side. Marv was born June 13, 1944 to Joseph and Regina (Myszka) Wisnewski of Poniatowski. He was raised and attended school in Poniatowski. He would often smile as he told stories of grade school mischief, which often involved his brother Norby as his partner-in-crime. Between the pranks was also a great deal of hard work, as Marv worked on the farm, assisted in the convent next door, and dug graves by hand in the local cemetery. Marv was very close to his mother, who he lost at the age of 13. He learned a great deal from the short time he had with her, and carried on many of the traditions she introduced him to.
Marv attended Athens High School (Class of 1963), where he played volleyball and basketball. While there he met Carol Berghammer, who he married in 1967. They had one child, Jill, in 1979. Marv and Carol divorced after 26 years together, but remained friendly neighbors. Marv deeply loved his daughter. He would take Jill ice fishing, which was mostly about the snacks, deer hunting, which was completely about the snacks, and snow plowing, where the snacks came to a bitter end after many hours of quick forward and reverse passes in his pickup truck.
Marv worked as a cement mason all his life. He took pride in hard work and a job well done. He had an eye for detail which continued into his love of gardening and cooking. While he lived alone for 25 years, he always said he had a lot of mouths to feed. Tens of thousands of pounds of brats, kielbasa, German sausage, breakfast sausage, and sauerkraut were made by hand. He always appreciated a good recipe, carrying on several from his former mother-in-law Florella Berghammer. He served for many years on the Stratford Fire Department, where he led many a smelt fry and charcoal chicken dinner. These projects were his way to connect with people and serve others.
Marv's happiest times were at his workshop, whether working on a project with friends, mowing the lawn, canning thousands of quarts of pickles and salsa with his sister Rinka, watching his beloved Green Bay Packers, or just sitting in the sun and enjoying a cold one. His grandchildren, Rosalie and Dominic, thought Grandpa Marv's shop was magical, with its beautiful flowers, productive garden, room to run, and endless supply of ice cream sandwiches and snacks for them.
Marv began to suffer from congestive heart failure after a heart attack in 2017. He faced this challenge like he did everything in his life, with bravery, determination, and grace. He cherished the outpouring of love and support he received from friends and family, even if it was hard for him to accept needing the help. Through his illness, he made deep and lasting connections and inspired others. Special thanks go out to the Marshfield Clinic Heart Failure Team (Diane, Emily, and Janelle) who supported him locally. They then connected him with the outstanding UW Health Heart Failure and LVAD Team, who took care of him until the end. Drs. Johnson, Dhingra, and Raza, NPs John and Anne, Coordinators Kathleen and Polly, and amazing B4/5 Nursing staff including Janessa, Natalie, and others gave him another 16 months to see his garden grow and spend time with loved ones.
Marv is survived by his daughter Jill Wisnewski Ferguson, son-in-law Andy Ferguson, and his grandchildren, Rosalie and Dominic, all of River Falls. He is also survived by his devoted sister, Lorraine Nowicki of Poniatowski, with whom he lived during his final 16 months of life, and sister-in-law Jean Wisnewski. Steadfast support was provided by his nephew Lyonel Wisnewski and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald, Edmund, Ervin, and Norbert, brother-in-law Robert Nowicki, and sister-in-law Ruth Wisnewski.
A memorial service will be held at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford at 11:00 am on Thursday October 17, 2019. A meal and reception at Country Aire in Stratford will immediately follow at Noon. Family and friends are welcome.
Those wishing to do something in Marv's memory are encouraged to do the following: turn up the country music, get outside in the sunshine, enjoy some ice cream, help a friend with a project, or buy the next round.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019