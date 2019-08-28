|
Mary A. Dovell
. - Mary A. Dovell, age 63, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield. Honoring her wishes there will be no public visitation or service.
She was born January 31, 1956 to Paul and Violet (Duvall) Perlock in Marshfield. She had retired from the Research and Development Division at Honda Motors in Ohio. Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Violet; her husband: Bob and sister-in-law: Leona Perlock.
She is survived by two sisters: Evie (Nick) Cullen of Calhoun, GA and Kathy (Jim) Radloff of Eau Claire, WI., five brothers: Joe (Sandy) Perlock of Mosinee, Dave of Stratford, Bob (Pat) of LaCrosse, Mike (Carol) of Wisconsin Rapids and Gene (Paula Lucas) of Marshfield: sister-in law Judy (Dick) Kizer of Urbana, OH, two step-sons: Tony (Pat) Dovell of Tabernacle NJ, Mike (Debbie) Dovell of Bensalem, PA, and one step-daughter: Bridget Ellis and Kenton, OH. Mary is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Gayle, Dr. Rahim, the staffs in the Oncology Department at the Marshfield Medical Center, at Ascension Home Health Care, Ascension At Home Hospice and the House of the Dove for the care they provided.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 28, 2019