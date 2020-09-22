Mary Ann Hahn, age 71 of Marshfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Marshfield Medical Center Palliative Care Unit. She was born October 11, 1948 in Wood County to Marvin and Alvina Duerr. Mary was a graduate of Marshfield High School in 1967. She started her career at Weyerhaeuser in 1967. She later worked for Graham Manufacturing for 23 years. After Graham she worked at Buffett's Incorporated and then BTR Wood products until her retirement.
In 1967 Mary was united in marriage to Richard Allen Hahn. Richard and Mary shared 52 years of marriage together. Mary enjoyed camping, fishing and liked new adventures, especially taking small road trips with her husband.
She is survived by her husband Richard and two sons; Mike (Rhonda Debroux) Hahn of Wausau and Mark (Sara Gadke) Hahn of Marshfield; five grandchildren: Abby Hahn, Tanner (Jessica) Hahn, Gunner Hahn, Hunter Hahn and Emma Hahn and one great-grandchild Payton Hahn. She is further survived by two sisters: Carol (Dennis) Berndt of Merrill, Sally Riedel of Marshfield and one brother Allen (Wendy) Duerr of Green Bay along with many nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Alvina Duerr; her sister Nancy Karl and brothers-in-law Donald Riedel and Roy Karl.
Mary will be missed by her family. A special thank you to her doctors and nurses on 8 north and palliative care.
Her funeral service will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
.