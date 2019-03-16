|
|
Mary Alice Stangl
Marshfield - Mary Alice Stangl passed peacefully on March 14th, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI surrounded by her loving family. She was 89 years old. Born on June 12, 1929 in St. Nazianz, WI, she was the daughter of Mathias & Alma (Steffes) Schuster, and step-daughter of Josephine (Steffes) Schuster. She grew up on a small dairy farm near Corpus Christi Church in Bakerville, WI with eight siblings. As a teenager she moved to New London, WI, caring for cousins and family. She graduated from New London High School in 1947—the president of her senior class. Shortly thereafter she returned to Marshfield and attended St. Joseph School of Nursing, graduating in 1950.
On May 5, 1951, she married Ervin Michael Stangl of Marshfield. They wed at Corpus Christi Church in Bakerville and were married for 67 years. Family served as their center of life, and together they had six children—Anne (Robert) Merkel of Marshfield; James of Portage, MI; Jane (Yanina Vargas Arriaga) of Conway, MA; Thomas (Renee Radlinger) of Verona, WI; Patrick (Heidi Frisch) of Verona, WI; and Kathryn (C. David Johnson) of Portland, OR. The couple have 11 grandchildren: the Stangl-Merkel's—Katherine (Daniel Shuster) Merkel, Jennifer (Ted) Nikolai, and Jeffrey Merkel; the Connaughty-Stangl's—Hannah (Greg) Gagie, Abby Stangl (Jesse Bernardi), Michael (Caitlan) Stangl and Molly (Spencer) Haworth; and the Radlinger-Stangl's—Matthew, Zachary, Jacob and Emma Stangl. They also have 15 great-grandchildren—Avery, Adelle and Amaya Shuster, Tessla and Callan Nikolai; Ella, Annie and Benjamin Stangl; Samuel, Jake and Grace Gagne; Taylor, Madeline and Jesse Bernardi; and Carter Thomas Stangl. She is also survived by a sister, Alma (Morris) Laessig of Stratford, WI and a brother, Terrance Schuster of Louisville, KY. Numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren survive her as well, living in AZ, CA, CO, and WI.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Anne. She was also preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, as well as siblings Romilda Rohr, Fr. George (Lawrence) Schuster, Gladys Schuster, Sr. Mary Andre (Dorothy) Schuster, Anthony Schuster, and Virgine Sauer.
She spent her professional career at St. Joseph Hospital serving as a Registered Nurse first in obstetrics, followed by 42 years of pediatric care. She was one of the first nurses to be certified in chemotherapy administration for pediatric oncology patients. Highly compassionate and kind she had a deep respect for her career and the children she cared for.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother—a very thoughtful woman who always put others needs first. She never missed a birthday or a chance to send a congratulatory card or a newspaper clipping that she found relevant, or of interest. She never missed a St. Joseph School of Nursing reunion, nor a New London High School class reunion.
Generally reserved and devout, Mary Alice was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield, their Parish Council of Catholic Women, and the Catholic Family Movement. She served as a communion minister to the homebound for a numbers of years.
In her later years, both she and her husband were involved in the YMCA, Seniors' on the Move program, as well as a number of other community activities and organizations. They enjoyed many good years of retirement and travelled widely throughout the United States to visit family and friends. She was always delighted and deeply appreciative of the natural wonders of the landscape. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and was a wonderful baker and cook. She especially enjoyed reading and trying out new recipes. She also found it hard to turn down a good game of cards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Samuel Martin officiating. The Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard will conduct a tribute at St. John's Church. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am on Monday until service time at St. John's Catholic Church. A combined Parish Council of Catholic Women and Knights of Columbus rosary service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be designated to St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, or to Marshfield Area Catholic Schools, particularly the high school—Columbus Catholic.
The family wishes to thank all of those involved in her care over the years, especially Dr. Scott Erickson, and the staff from the Marshfield Clinic and St. Joseph Hospital. Caregivers at Three Oaks, Stoney River, the Aster Community and House of the Dove cared for her as well in the last years and days of her life. We are grateful to all.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 16, 2019