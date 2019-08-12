Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Colby, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Colby, WI
Mary Ann Borgemoen


1931 - 2019
Mary Ann Borgemoen Obituary
Mary Ann Borgemoen

Abbotsford - Mary Ann Borgemoen, age 88, of Abbotsford, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at The Waterford under the tender care of hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Colby. Father Joseph Redfern will officiate. Inurnment will at the Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Curtiss. Visitation will occur at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, until time of service. Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with arrangements.

Mary Ann was born on February 5, 1931, the daughter of Fredrick and Anna (Hierlmeier) Prohaska in Medford. On October 18, 1952, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Victor Borgemoen, Sr. in Medford. He preceded her in death in March of 1993.

Mary Ann received a Nursing Degree and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield for many years. She also was the health coordinator and worked for the Village of Curtiss. Mary Ann belonged to a card club and a breakfast group both which she thoroughly enjoyed. MaryAnn was known for her chocolate chip cookies and brownies, which she loved to share with everyone.

Mary Ann is survived by her five sons: John (Diane Marzinske) of Holcombe, David (Susan) of Weston, Victor (Deborah), Jr. of Colby, Steven (Karen) of Hewitt and Dale (Angela Hansen) of Abbotsford; six grandchildren: Tyler, Brent, Ryan (Miranda), Ryanna, Bryan and Megan; two great-grandchildren: Ellie and Caden. She is further survived by a sister Norma Prohaska of Medford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Fredrick Prohaska and a sister, Kathryn Jakel.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
