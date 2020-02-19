|
|
Mary Ann (Wilson) Schmitz
Surrounded by family, and with blessed assurance, Mary Ann (Wilson) Schmitz was called to her heavenly home on February 13th, 2020, at the age of 69. Services will be held February 29th, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Greenwood, WI, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. with Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Mary was born to the late Frank and Emma (Holt) Wilson on May 1st, 1950, at their home on Hwy 73, in the Town of Weston, Neillsville, WI. The family later moved to Sussex, WI, and lived there until 1964, then moved back to Neillsville to live on the family farm. Mary graduated from Neillsville High School in 1968, then went on to attend Nursing School at St Joseph's in Marshfield.
In 1967, Mary met the love of her life, Richard Schmitz; they married May 22, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Neillsville. They moved on to the Schmitz family farm after their marriage and later had 4 children: Sandra, Chad, Christopher, and Eugene. They lived on the Schmitz family farm until 1993, when they moved into town in Greenwood.
She worked at Neillsville Memorial Hospital, then later at St Joseph's Hospital, in Marshfield (as a CNA), and at Sport & Spine Clinic, in Greenwood, until her retirement. After her retirement she still used her many skills to help care for her mother. Mary had a deep love for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, going to as many of their events as possible; she also loved her flowers, reading, and doing ancestry research. She had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith and God. She was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church and St Ann's Society.
She is survived by her husband Richard; children Sandra (Dwane) Anderson, Maple, WI; Chad (Heidi) Schmitz, Merrill, WI; Christopher (Jana) Schmitz, Greenwood, WI; and Eugene (special friend Rachel Phillip) Schmitz, Stevens Point, WI. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Robert Anderson; Sawyer, Carson, and Evyn Schmitz; Delten, Paetyn, Ashtyn, and Westen Schmitz; Halie and Alexander Schmitz; and great-granddaughter Alyssa Schmitz. Siblings: Mike Wilson, Granton, WI; Beverly (Allan) Boon, Neillsville, WI; Dolores (James) Horn, Greenwood, WI; Diane (Tom) Kren, Neillsville, WI; Karen (Alan) Litke, Pierz, MN; Robert (DeOna) Wilson, Neillsville, WI; Sister-in-law Pauline (Wayne) Frome, Spencer, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Emma Wilson; parent-in-laws Hubert and Marcelene Schmitz; and brothers Harold Wilson and Frank Wilson.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations to any of Mary's favorite charities: , American Red Cross, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes), Leukemia Foundation, Autism Speaks, MS Foundation, and Catholic Relief Services.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020