Mary B. Hayes
Marshfield - Mary B. "Murph" Hayes, 64, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
There will be no public service. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.
Mary was born on October 9, 1955 in Marshfield, to Myron "Mike" and Dorothy (Ley) Bores and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She married Corey Hayes on May 5, 1976 in Loveland, CO. He died on May 28, 2010.
Murph had been employed at the "old" Holiday Inn, Figi's and Donnelley Corporation, all in Marshfield.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Virginia "Ginny" (David McCormick) Bores, Kathryn "Kitty" Bymers, Frederick (Carol) Bores, Peter (Bobbi) Bores, and Anne (Mark) Wroblewski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 20 to May 22, 2020