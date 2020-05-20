Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Hayes Obituary
Mary B. Hayes

Marshfield - Mary B. "Murph" Hayes, 64, Marshfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

There will be no public service. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield.

Mary was born on October 9, 1955 in Marshfield, to Myron "Mike" and Dorothy (Ley) Bores and was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High School. She married Corey Hayes on May 5, 1976 in Loveland, CO. He died on May 28, 2010.

Murph had been employed at the "old" Holiday Inn, Figi's and Donnelley Corporation, all in Marshfield.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Virginia "Ginny" (David McCormick) Bores, Kathryn "Kitty" Bymers, Frederick (Carol) Bores, Peter (Bobbi) Bores, and Anne (Mark) Wroblewski. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -