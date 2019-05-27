|
|
Mary C. Allar
Avondale, AZ - Mary C. Allar, 79, of Avondale, Arizona died Friday, April 12, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield with Reverend Samuel Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 2:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. The family invite you to share a meal with them after the services.
Born Mary Clare Pacheco on December 30, 1939 to Louis Francis Pacheco and Helen Amanda Dix in LaGrange, Georgia. She was the eldest daughter with one sister, Willa Louise Joan.
Mary graduated in 1956 from Marshfield Senior High School in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She later went on to nursing school at the Sisters of Our Sorrowful Mother in Marshfield to become a Registered Nurse. In the fall of 1981, she expanded her nursing degree and studied to be a Nurse Practitioner, moving to Phoenix, Arizona in the spring of 1984. She was employed as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner by CIGNA Healthcare until her retirement.
Mary enjoyed life. She loved flowers and attracting birds to her garden. She liked to go camping and traveling. She was an avid book reader, often found asleep in bed or a chair with a book in her hands. She loved to knit and sew, her family and friends being the recipients of her many projects. She loved to do crossword puzzles and played a mean game of Scrabble. She had a love for music, playing both piano and organ, as well as singing in the church choir. She was a patron of the arts - attending concerts, symphony performances, and plays with friends and family. Her family and her church were very important to her, as were her cats.
Mary is survived by her sister Willa Hathaway of Minnesota, her children, Michael (Mary Louise) Billman of Minnesota, Beth (Greg) Walsh of Marshfield, Kathy (Bob) Shaeffer of Arizona, Abby (Brian) McDougall of Wausau, Wendy Allar of Wisconsin Rapids and Dana Allar (Mark Edgar) of Switzerland, as well as her 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 cats, Nutmeg and Patches. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Billman and Ronald Allar, one grandchild, Christopher Kleinow and one great-grandchild, Aiden Pfantz. She will be missed by so many who loved her.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 27, 2019