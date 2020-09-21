Mary Dorn
Colby - On Saturday, September 19, Mary L. Dorn, 77, of Colby, passed away peacefully at her cabin in Barnes, Wisconsin. Mary was born on April 16, 1943, in Owen Wisconsin to Bert and Katherine (Lamont) Cattanach.
On December 26th, 1960, Mary married the love of her life, Terry Lowell Dorn in Owen, Wisconsin. Thus began a 60 year love affair that grew stronger with each passing year. Together they raised four children, Sherri, Lisa, Katharine and Scott. Early they traversed the country from Rochester, New York to Madison, Wisconsin before finding their forever home in Colby, Wisconsin. There they watched their children and dreams grow.
Together, Mary and Terry started Dorn Archery and Midwest Distribution Center and later Mary worked for the city of Colby. Mary was passionate about quilting, literature, and watching deer and birds around Mary's pond, her beautiful piece of heaven in Barnes, Wisconsin. For the past 10 plus years Terry and Mary have escaped to Arizona to explore the desert, the Arboretum, the golf course and evening fires.
Through her career, passions and travels, she developed too many life-long friendships to list individually, though they meant the world to her. Friends have often described Mary as a calming influence, an honest voice, a trusting soul, an anchor and someone who can truly enjoy the moment. We will miss her welcoming demeanor, her smile, her companionship and her laughter.
Mary, her mother Katherine, and her family, have long had a way to say thank you, to celebrate the moment, to cherish time with a loved one, to honor someone who left us too soon, and to simply say cheers. "Kaboo" was a cherished term to Mary and will continue to embrace.
Mary leaves behind the love of her life Terry; her children: Sherri (Dale DeBoer) Jablonicky, Lisa (Craig) Furseth, Katharine (Larry Von Kurtze) Barry and Scott (Lisa) Dorn; her grandchildren: Beth (Greg) Martinka, Brandon (Kris) Elmer, Jamie (Pat) Scanlan, Kiersten (Forrest) Buck; step-grandsons: Eric Jablonicky and Sam Furseth; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Lily and Kane Martinka and Bryce and Makenzie Scanlan. She is further survived by her siblings: Eileen Hahn, Dick Cattanach, Suzy (Charley) Heath, Pat (Bev) Cattanach and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bert and Katherine Cattanach; her brother, Bill Cattanach; her mother and father-in-law, Lowell and Mildred Dorn; her brothers-in-law, Robert Dorn and Raye Hahn.
On December 26th, 2010, Mary and Terry renewed their vows at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence, AZ. Terry said this of Mary.
"When you smiled, you had my undivided attention.
When you laughed, you had my urge to laugh with you.
When you cried, you had my urge to hold you.
And when you said you loved me, you had my heart forever."
Kaboo!
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Abbotsford. Visitation with family will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home's Facebook page or after the service anytime on Facebook or the funeral home website. The family respectfully asks that any one who attends follow the Covid -19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing good handwashing.
