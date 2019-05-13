|
|
Mary F. Cuevas
Marshfield - Mary F. Cuevas, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Drake House II.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 54, Marshfield. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the church on Tuesday. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born on February 3, 1937 in Evanston, Illinois to Leonard and Katherine (Mushaw) Mueller. She graduated from Granton High School in 1956 and later served in the United States Army, stationing in Fort Meade, Maryland. She worked at Karau's Grocery Store in Marshfield for several years.
Mary was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, avid reader, dog lover, collector of figurines, and model trains.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Becky Mueller, and nieces and nephews, Larry Mueller of Chili, Cheryl Hink of Granton, Rose (Cyril) Rakovec of Pittsville, John Mueller of Granton, James (Jeffrey) Mueller-McDonald of Wausau, and Connie (Tom Obermayr) Reshel of Granton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Charles and Edward Mueller, sister-in-law, Betty Mueller, and nephews, John Hink and Randy Reshel.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Drake House II and Mary's niece Connie, for all the years of excellent care.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 13, 2019