Mary Gerke Obituary
Marshfield - Mary Gerke, 74, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

Mary was born to Virginia Moskow on June 27, 1945 in Tomah, Wisconsin. In 1947 she was lovingly adopted by Jacob and Catherine (Meixner) Drexler in Stratford. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School, Stratford, and graduated from Stratford High School. After high school she attended Mid-State Technical College. She was employed at Norwood Health Center, Marshfield Convalescent Center, Marshfield News Herald, Mid-State Technical College and Figis. She enjoyed spending time with Mary Sue, her friends, playing cards and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her brother, James (Mary) Drexler, niece Kristin (Scott) Bornbach, nephew Daniel (Cara) Drexler, great nieces and nephews, aunt Norma Bernhardt, cousins, and special friends Fay Hansen and Jerry and Carol Pongratz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles and infant daughter, Theresa.

Special thanks to Palliative Care and Ministry Health Care Hospice for their compassionate care.

A private memorial service was held at Rembs Chapel according to her wishes.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
