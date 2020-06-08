Mary K. Purkapile
Marshfield - Mary Kaye Purkapile, age 58, entered eternal life on June 7, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous, almost 6 year battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
She was born June 30, 1961 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Harold and Fern (Bach) Laube. She graduated from Owen-Withee High School in 1979 and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science Nursing Degree. She spent the majority of her career as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. She married her loving husband on August 6, 1983 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Owen, WI. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she shared her musical talent with the parish for 33 years.
Mary's musical talent was a gift from God and she praised Him with it all the days of her life. She started her vocation as a music minister in 8th grade. She passed on her musical talents to her son, Dan, whose music comforted her in her final moments on this earth.
Mary was a devoted mother who found immense joy in the new role as a grandmother for the past eight years. She lived her faith boldly and instilled these beliefs in her children, as well as being involved in bible studies and the Right to Life movement. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, hiking, and spending time with extended family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of nearly 37 years: Bob Purkapile; children: Laura (Eric) Black, Daniel (Robyn) Purkapile, and Ethan (Alex) Purkapile; grandchildren: Isabelle, Olivia, Robert, and Eliza; parents: Harold and Fern (Bach) Laube; siblings: Sharon (Craig) Scheinost, Barb (Bob) Fortier, Dale (Yvonne) Laube, Gene (Katrina) Laube, Phil (Maria) Laube, Paul (Krisan) Laube, and Cheryl (Pat) Carr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by two of her sisters: Anne and Joan Laube; brother-in-law: Ray Purkapile; grandparents: Henry and Minnie (Franz) Laube and Mathias and Hedwig (Kronfuss) Bach; and in-laws: Don and Nellie Purkapile.
A visitation in celebration of Mary's life will be held Wednesday, June 10, from 4 - 7 pm at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield on Thursday, June 11, at 10:30 am with visitation from 9:30 -10:30 am at church. Rev. Jim Weighner will officiate. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Withee.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a scholarship fund in memory of Mary with the Columbus Catholic School System, which educated all three of her children in both academics and Christian stewardship.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.