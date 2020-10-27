1/1
Mary K. Walsh
Mary K. Walsh

Marshfield - Mary K. Walsh, 85, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.

Mary was born on October 29, 1934 in Milan, Wisconsin, to Chauncy and Kathryn (Wonders) Walsh. She was employed at AT & T Communications in St. Louis until her retirement. She then moved back home to Marshfield.

Mary had a generous heart, was very giving and had many close friends. She loved all animals but especially the canine variety. Throughout her life she was the parent of several dogs and when she came to Marshfield, she dogsat for many people bestowing her love to their pets.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield.

Mary is survived by her brother, Pat Walsh of Marshfield and her sister, Delores "Dolly" Somerville of Chicago. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Geraldine "Gerry" Platteter and brothers, Robert "Bob" Walsh, Armin "Butch" Walsh and Jack Walsh.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be designated in Mary's name to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter or to a food pantry of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
