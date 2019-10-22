|
|
Mary L Holtzhausen
Colby - Age 72, of Colby, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Abbotsford.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date.
If desired, the family is accepting monetary donations in Mary's name to the Clark County Humane Society and/or the Taylor County Humane Society.
Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Mary's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019