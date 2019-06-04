Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Eagle's Club
Marshfield, WI
Stratford - Age 70, of Stratford, passed away peacefully after a long three-year battle with cancer on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Center in Marshfield.

A gathering of family and friends is set for Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1PM until 4PM at The Eagle's Club in Marshfield. For those attending, it will be a celebration of Mary's Life.

She was born in Marshfield on January 3, 1949, the daughter of Walter and Bernice (Strauman) Johnson. Mary was a graduate of Columbus High School with further education to obtain her business certificate. Mary was united in marriage to Howard Bauer on April 4, 1981. At her retirement, she was employed as an administrative coordinator/secretary with Ministry Home Care in Marshfield.

Mary truly enjoyed her time being spent tending to her flower gardens. Other hobbies included figuring out those word search puzzles and traveling on motor coach tours with her husband Howard; especially to California's wine country.

Survivors include her husband Howard of Stratford, her stepdaughter Jean (Larry) Mueller of Edgar; her three grandchildren: Jacob, Lucas and Matthew all of Edgar; a brother Jeff (Linda) Johnson of Marshfield; her niece Michelle Johnson of Marshfield; her nephew Aaron (Jessica) Johnson of Spencer along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials in Mary's name be designated to The .

Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 4, 2019
