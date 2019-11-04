|
Mary M. Kratcha
Marshfield - Mary M. Kratcha, 71, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born in Marshfield to Herman and Dorothy (Pfahning) Schlagenhaft and was a graduate of Columbus High School. She also graduated from St. Joseph Hospital Radiologic Technology Program.
She was united in marriage to Robert J. Kratcha in 1972. After her education, she was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital and later after raising her family, she worked seasonally at Figi's Gifts in Marshfield for many years. She enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, and gardening with flowers and raspberries. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women.
She is survived by her husband, Bob and 2 sons, Christopher (Kristen) Kratcha and Craig (Heidi) Kratcha and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Cyril (Mary Carol) Schlagenhaft, Charles Schlagenhaft and Paul Schlagenhaft and sisters, Rita (James) Smithson, and Jane (Mike) Conrad. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Doris Neuman, brother-in-law, Victor Neuman, brothers, Mark Schlagenhaft in infancy and Joseph Schlagenhaft, sisters-in-law, Rosie Schlagenhaft, Jean Schlagenhaft and Jeannine Schlagenhaft.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019