Sister Mary Sharon RollingsOshkosh - Sister M. Sharon Rollings, age 78, died on October 5, 2020 at Ascension Medical Center, Oshkosh, WISister M. Sharon, born on August 21, 1942, in Mankato, MN, was named and baptized Sharon Marie. She was one of nine children born to Harold and Balbina (Schneider) Rollings. She had five brothers and three sisters. Sharon Marie entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on August 26, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI and professed her first vows on August 12, 1965. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1990 and her Golden Jubilee in 2015.As a Sister of the Sorrowful Mother, Sister Sharon served in the following ministries: as a teacher at St Mary's School, Pewaukee, WI; St. Francis Borgia School, Cedarberg, WI; and Mother of Perpetual Help Milwaukee, WI; as a nurse assistant at Tau Home Health Agency, Silver Springs Convalescent Center, and Mayhill, Milwaukee, WI; as a library aide at Our Lady of Good Hope, Milwaukee, WI; as a technician at Milwaukee Blood Plasma, Milwaukee, WI; in pastoral care at St. Mary's Hospital Rhinelander, WI; and as Patient Representative at St. Joseph Hospital, Marshfield, WI (1991-2013). Sr. Sharon retired to SSM Franciscan Courts in September 2014.Sr. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and four of her siblings. She is survived by three brothers: Jack (Darlene) Rollings, Neil (Kay) Rollings, Nick Rollings and one sister Carole Martinson, along with nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Father Tom Long will be the celebrant. Homecoming for Sister will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at SSM Franciscan Courts.