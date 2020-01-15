|
Matthew A. Hemp
Neillsville - Matt Hemp, age 65, of Neillsville, WI died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home.
Matthew Allen Hemp was born on March 18, 1954 in Neillsville, WI the son of Marvin and Mae (Bender) Hemp. He attended Neillsville High School, where he played football and earned all-conference awards before graduating in 1972. He then attended UW-Marshfield and UW-Eau Claire, where he dreamed of being a mechanical engineer. In 1973, Matt began working for the Clark County Highway Department until he retired in 2010, after 36 years. On September 20, 1975 he was united in marriage to Leslie Zasoba in Neillsville. They later divorced in 2005.
In his spare time, Matt enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool, grilling and, most definitely, watching the Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed, feeding his birds, watching Gunsmoke and Bonanza, tinkering with his 1964 corvette, spending time with family and friends at the family cabin on Lake Arbutus in Hatfield, WI and hanging out with his two boys. He most enjoyed musky fishing and the smiles on his grandkids faces.
He is survived by two sons, Josh (Melissa) Hemp and Andy (Abby) Hemp and their mother, Leslie (Steve) Hemp-Buchholz, all of Neillsville, WI, four grandchildren, Jackson and Jett Hemp, Logan Marshall and Riley Hemp, three brothers, Michael (Gitta) Hemp of Hernando Beach, FL, Mark (Linda) Hemp and Merlin (Chris) Hemp both of Neillsville. Matt is further survived by many nieces and nephews and a very special friend, Laura Speich of Greenwood, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mae Hemp, his maternal grandparents, David and Mabel Bender, his paternal grandparents, Louis and Emma Hemp, a granddaughter, Haddie Alyn Hemp and a niece, Kailey Hemp.
A Memorial Service for Matt will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Gesche Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Marg will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Gesche Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Neillsville City Cemetery at a later date. Following the service, a reception celebrating Matt's Life will be held at The Brickyard in Neillsville.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020