Melissa Ann Piesik
Wisconsin Rapids - Melissa Ann Piesik, age 43, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 in an accident that occurred near her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 10. 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 820 13th St. So., Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate. Entombment will be at the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9 and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held at the funeral home at 7:30 P.M. on Friday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Melissa was born May 19, 1976 in Marshfield, WI to William and Patricia (Lieble) Meyer. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1995 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, earning her bachelor's degree in education in 2000. She later earned her master's degree in education from Viterbo University, graduating in 2007.
Melissa taught four-year-old kindergarten at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Wisconsin Rapids, and most recently taught four-year-old kindergarten at the Imagination Center at Pacelli Catholic School, Bannach location.
Melissa was united in marriage to Brian Piesik on June 7, 2003 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Marshfield. They were blessed with sixteen years of marriage and the birth of three children: Kayleigh, Emma and Hayden.
Melissa was a very patient, loving woman that loved being around children. She was passionate about her career as a teacher. She enjoyed doing children's crafts, arts and painting. She was proud to be a Girl Scout Leader for Kayleigh and Emma and that she was able to attend Cub Scout camp with Hayden for three years. Melissa liked to garden and raised various vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed collecting caterpillars and raising them to become monarch butterflies. Melissa looked forward to Christmas time every year and all the joy it brought to her children and family. She loved baking everyone's favorite Christmas cookies, decorating and displaying her Christmas village every year. Melissa also loved to travel and collected metal spoons from the various places she went. Melissa and her family just returned from a summer trip to the Duluth, North Shore, and Apostle Islands when her life was tragically ended.
Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Brian and their children Kayleigh, Emma and Hayden; her parents, Bill and Pat Meyer and her brother, Kevin (Bonnie) Meyer all of Marshfield; her in-laws, Jerome and Darlene Piesik of Stevens Point; brothers-in-law: Jeremy (Lisa) Piesik and Rick Piesik of Stevens Point; nephews: Zachary and Spencer; and niece, Samantha. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her favorite dog, Ace.
Memorials may be directed to Melissa's family to be used for future college education expenses for the children.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019