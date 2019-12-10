|
Merlin Baur, 93, Mosinee, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Stoney River Memory Care, Marshfield, surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 16, 1925, in the town of Emmet, the son of the late Leo and Frances (Martin) Baur. He married Dolores Wilger on July 22, 1950, in Marathon. She survives.
Merlin graduated from Mosinee High School in 1944. He was assigned to the 23rd Tank Battalion of the 12th Armored Division in Germany during WWII. He participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2011. After his discharge from the Army, he married the love of his life, Dolores, who he cherished and they celebrated 69 years of marriage this year. For 43 years, he was employed as a locomotive brakeman/engineer at the Mosinee Paper Mill. He also worked part-time in the 1960's as a police officer and fire fighter for the City of Mosinee.
Merlin's legacy is felt deep within the community. His love of baseball was contagious as he was a skilled player and coached hundreds of players in Little League and Pony League through the years. Hockey also benefited from Merlin's endless dedication to the community. He had a strong influence in the development of hockey serving on the Mosinee Youth Hockey Board for 30 years including President of the Mosinee Hockey Association. He helped organize the inaugural Mosinee High School hockey team in 1971 and was instrumental in raising funds for the hockey rink at the Recreation Center. He was recognized for his selfless service by being inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 1994. Merlin also served 20 years on the Mosinee Park and Recreation Department and was a member of Post 8733 and the Lions Club.
In his spare time, Merlin loved to hunt, fish, and attend sporting events of his children and grandchildren. Yearly fishing expeditions to Canada with his children and grandsons were always a highlight. There was nothing better than telling a good fish story over a shore lunch on the flat rock of Indian Lake. His faith, love for his family, optimism, and his unending sense of humor were the essence of his life which are now left for his children and grandchildren to carry on.
Survivors include six children, Rick (friend, Cheryl Zajackowski) Baur, Mosinee, Don (Mary Radtke-Baur) Baur, Wausau, John (Karmen Gorman) Baur, Marshfield, Ken (Brenda) Baur, Marshfield, Diane (Scott) Johnson, Phoeinx, Ariz., and Keith Baur, Aurora, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Jordan, Ben, Brett, Noah, Ross, Lance, Hannah, Lilian, Josephine, Tristan, and Luke; a step grandson, Grant; and two sisters, Glorianne Palm, Weston, and Yvonne (Glen) Ward, Green Bay. He was preceeded in death by three brothers, Leo, Neil and Charlie Baur.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. December 21, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, where at 6:30 p.m. there will be a service. Visitation will be again from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the staff at the Marsfield Medical Center-3rd Floor, Stoney River Memory Care, and Ascension Hospice for their unending support and compassionate care Merlin received, and Beste Funeral Home for handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Merlin's name, may be designated to the Mosinee Hockey Association. Condolences may be sent online to
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019