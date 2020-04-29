|
|
Merlin "Jim" Ramker
Nekoosa - Merlin J. "Jim" Ramker, age 76, of Nekoosa, WI passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Care Center.
It was his wish that there will be no funeral service. He will be cremated and his remains will be interred at the Loyal Cemetery next to the grave of his mother-in-law, Emily (Kissinger) Genett.
Jim was born June 25, 1943 to Merlin V. and Milda (Syring) Ramker at their farm home by Colby. On July 25, 1964 he married Nancy Genett at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. They began their married life in a mobile home on the family farm and he was a cheesemaker at Hull Co-op in rural Colby.
He was a cheesemaker in Colby, Milan, Greenwood, Town of Brantwood and Marshfield, ran a whey drying plant in Unity, hauled mobile homes for Liberty Homes of Dorchester, worked at Master Lock Company in Milwaukee, worked for public works in Stratford, heavy equipment operator for Don Nikolai Construction and Redetzke Construction in Marshfield, custodian for Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield, manager of Super Wash Car Wash in Marshfield and owner/operator of Jim's Place Tavern in Spencer.
Semi retiring in 2004, Jim and Nancy became full time RV-ers, living in their 42 foot motorhome. They owned a lot at Cypress Woods RV Resort in Fort Myers, FL and wintered there. He worked at Sam's Club during the winter months. They spent a summer working at Little River Village Campground in Townsend, TN; a summer at Lake George Resort in Lake George, NY and a summer at Adventure Land Theme Park in Des Moines, IA.
They returned to Wisconsin in 2007 and bought the home of Wayne Sr. and Billie Munro outside of Nekoosa and remodeled it. The Munro's were the parents of our son-in-law, Wayne Jr.
Still active, they continued to work both at Walmart in Wisconsin Rapids, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and as crossing guards for the Wisconsin Rapids School District.
Jim suffered two strokes and was living at Wisconsin Rapids Health Care (formerly Atrium) since May 2016 until he passed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Randy (Elizabeth) Ramker, Marshfield; his daughter, Candy (Wayne) Munro, Wisconsin Rapids and step-son, Scott Planer, Pike Creek, TX. Also surviving are grandchildren, Devin (Chris) Damerell, Tyler (Taylor Wegner) Munro, step granddaughters, Karis Zahurones, Amber Munro, Emily (Colton) Zimmerman and Ariana Planer. Also great granddaughter, Nirvana Zahurones, great grandsons, Tanner Munro and Beckett Damerell.
Jim is also survived by 4 sisters, Arla (Eddie) Voss, Karen (Gary) Grieser, Marlene (Galen) Schreiber and Barbara Ramker; 2 brothers-in-law, Donald Genett and James Genett and 2 sisters-in-law, Patricia (Jon) Walters and Bonnie Genett and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Emily Genett; brothers-in-law, Robert, Harold, Gerald Genett and Jim Delaney; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Austin, Betty Boncher and Virginia Delaney.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020