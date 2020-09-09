1/1
Meta A. Hoffmann
Meta A. Hoffmann

Racine - Meta A. Hoffmann, 89, passed away at Home Harbor on Tuesday, September 2, 2020.

Meta was born in Marshfield on February 10, 1931 to Herman and Mary Weichelt. She married Gerhardt A. Hoffmann in Wausau on September 30, 1950. Meta loved swimming every day at Lake Sherwood and snowmobiling in the winter. During her time at Home Harbor she took care of the library and played bingo. Her greatest joy was her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Meta is survived by her son, and Terry Hoffmann; grandchildren, Jared, Marc and Joseph Hoffmann, Jacob (Laura Ann) Hoffmann and Alissa (Marcus) Anderson; great grandchildren, Miranda, Laila and Wyatt Gerhardt; and her sister, Hilda. Meta is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Jan Hoffmann; 1 brothers and 6 sisters.

A memorial service for Meta at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
