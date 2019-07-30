Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Spencer, WI
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Spencer, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
from, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Spencer, WI
Resources
Spencer - Age 10, of Spencer, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer, with Pastor Daryl Neuenschwander officiating. Micah will be laid to rest in Bethany Mennonite Cemetery following the services. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM, then again on Saturday at the church from 9AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Justin Burkholder, Scott Schmidt, Nathan Schmidt, Bob LaSee, Lynn Martin, and Caleb Headings.

Micah was born at home in Willard, WI on November 28, 2008. The family later moved to the Spencer area. Though physical setbacks due to an auto accident in January 2018 sometimes limited Micah, his incredible creativity and artistic abilities were without boundaries. Drawing and painting beautiful pictures, building things, spending time outside, and doing woodworking were some of Micah's many things he loved to do. Countless lives were touched by this young man and his radiant smile.

He is survived by his parents Steve and Connie LaSee of Spencer; his siblings: Stephanie (Justin) Burkholder of Claremont, MN, Stacey, Sarah, Hannah, Rachel, and Jonah LaSee all of Spencer; his maternal grandparents Michael and Susan Schmidt of Hartford; his paternal grandparents James and Catherine LaSee of Stratford; his aunts and uncles: Scott (Andrea) Schmidt of Germantown; Brian (Jennifer) Schmidt of Osprey, FL; Bob (Lori) LaSee of Marshfield; Julie (Al) Beyer of Unity; Ruth (Al) Seckinger of Hartford; Jane (Dave) Henry of Gilbert, AZ; Lori (Keith) Wessel of Madison along with many other cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorials in Micah's name to a .

His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
