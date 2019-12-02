|
|
Michael A. Blackwood
Marshfield - Michael A. Blackwood, 66, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center Emergency Room.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Rev. James Weighner officiating. Burial will be in Neillsville City Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Scott Hoffman, Jack Morzinski, Ted Carter, Jay Olson, Bob Schultz, Bruce Kanitz, Roger Elliot, Bill McCully, Wayne Klingelsmith and Fred Kiesel. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday and from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 6:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Michael was born on January 23, 1953 in Marshfield, to Harry and Gertrude "Ginger" Blackwood and was a 1971 graduate of Columbus High School. He also was a 1973 graduate of Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in LaCrosse where he received a degree in Biomedical Electronics. After his education, he was employed at an electronics company in Appleton. He then began his career in facilities management at St. Joseph's Hospital for 22 years and then at Marshfield Clinic for 17 years until his retirement.
Mike enjoyed camping, hunting, boating, golfing, bowling, traveling with the "Krazy Eights" and was an avid follower of NASCAR racing, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, John Eisen Council #1799 of Marshfield. He had served on the board of directors and past president of the Wisconsin Hospital Engineers Association, the board of directors of the American Society of Health Care Engineers, the board of directors and past president of the Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and the Marshfield Water and Light Commission board of directors. He achieved certification with the American Hospital Association in healthcare facility management. Mike was a talented handyman who always had time to help out others whenever asked.
He married Colleen Kipp and they divorced. He later married Judith A. Campbell Vine on June 6, 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Judy and daughters, Lisa (Jay) Olson of Chili, WI and Lesley Brown of Marshfield. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Amanda, Hannah, Brennen, Madelyn, Emma and Aubriana. He is also survived by his mother, Gertrude "Ginger" Blackwood of Marshfield, his brother, Daniel (Mary) Blackwood of Oshkosh, and his sister, Patricia Hoffman of Marshfield. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Don (Shirley) Campbell of Neillsville, sisters-in-law, Pat (Ted) Carter of Bradenton, FL and Diane (Dale) Northup of Marshfield, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, brothers-in-law, Daniel Hoffman and Richard "Shot" Campbell, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Campbell and his mother-in-law, Melba Campbell.
Memorials may be designated to Columbus Catholic High School.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019