Michael A. Seidl
Marshfield - Michael A. (Mike) Seidl age 92, from the town of Richfield, died early on Sunday, October 25, 2020 on his farm with family by his side.
Mike was born in Marshfield, Feb.5th, 1928 to William & Rosa (Krall) Seidl. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Hewitt and also attended Marshfield Senior High School. He spent most of his life in Marshfield, except when he served his country in the military. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from March 1946 until his honorable discharge in May of 1947.
On May 23, 1949 Mike married the love of his life, Maxine Griesbach at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Rozellville. This past May they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary and were looking forward to their 72nd.
Mike was a hard-working farmer and a proud one at that. He loved what he did. One of his favorite things to do was working in the field. With Maxine by his side they ran a successful farm for nearly 50 yrs. He often told other farmers, "Max is the best hired hand I could ever have!" With three daughters and no sons everyone had to be in the barn and help in the field. He did not care if you said you "couldn't" do something. One of Mike's favorite phrases to his girls was, "there is no such thing as can't. Those that can't are 6 feet under." They quickly learned to do what they were told and did not argue with Dad. They too grew up with good values and work ethics just like their dad and mom.
Mike & Maxine also loved polka music. If you call the house at any given time, you will hear polka music on the radio or on a video on the TV. They loved to dance, but in their later years would go to Sherry to "sit and listen" to the music. Right now, Mike is probably smiling down on us and tapping his feet to Brian and The Ridgeland Dutchmen. Mike also took a liking to puzzles after retirement. He had a puzzle set up in the living room at all times "just in case he felt like working on it." Many puzzles have been glued, framed and given to anyone who wants one. He still has many to give away. Mike was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mike is survived by his wife, Maxine and three daughters, Susan (Tom) Hefner, Oconomowoc, Nancy Seidl, Milwaukee, and Carol (John) LaPorte, Marshfield. He was also "Farm Grandpa" to grandchildren Stephanie (Lee) Faucher, Middleton and Scott Flaig (special friend, Rozlyn), Waukesha and great grandchildren Caleb, Suzette, Connor, and Garrett Faucher, Middleton and Jacob Flaig, NC. His sister-in-law Dora Griesbach, Rozellville, also survives, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rosa Seidl, step-mother, Mary (Eckes) Seidl, his brother Karl (Annabell) Seidl, sisters Betty Barnes and Rose (Norman) Merkel, his mother and father-in-law, Al and Loretta (Brost) Griesbach and in-laws Silvan Griesbach, and Eunice (Ambrose) Sterzinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan and a great nephew, Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Burial will be in St. Michael's parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 54 and serving as pallbearers will be Dale Brueggen, Rick Sterzinger, Bill Griesbach, Bill Hennes. Kathy Seehafer, and Tania Meyer.
The family would like to say a huge thank you to Dale Brueggen, their dear friend and "neighborhood guardian angel." Dale is only a phone call away day or night. if there is anything they need. Also, to the devoted caregivers who have been by Mike and Maxine's sides for the past year treating them like family and taking care of their every need… Bethanie, Penny, Melisande, Jenna, Diane and Angela. We would not have gotten through this past year without all of you. To the 4th & 7th floor staff at Marshfield Hospital, thank you for all you did for our dad. Lastly, we would like to thank all our family and friends who have sent cards, balloons and flowers, visited and made calls to brighten up the day.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com