Michael "Mike" A. Tauschek
Auburndale - Michael "Mike" A. Tauschek, 61, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Michael was born on February 4, 1959 in Marshfield to Ervin and Lillian (Hardies) Tauschek.
He was employed as an electrician at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids.
He is survived by his brother, Dennis Tauschek of Hemet, CA, and sisters, Diane (Butch) Trickle of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jean (David) Ebrahimoun of Saratoga, CA. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.
