Michael & William Stone
Stratford - Michael L. Stone, 23, and William R. Stone, 19, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Michael was born on August 1, 1996 and William on July 3, 2000, both in St. Paul, MN, to Robert L. Stone and Diane M. Hintzman.
Mike was a 2014 graduate of Stratford High School and an aspiring graphic artist. He was learning and planning how to freelance his craft. He was known as Azof Shadowfiend online and was a gamer together with his brother and best friend, Will was affectionately called Wilson or Mr. Will, with his screen name being Wilson Raymond. They enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering and D and D at J and J Games in Marshfield. Mike had a big heart for animals and loved his cats, Eor, Tigger and Pumpkin. Will was a 2018 graduate of Stratford High School and had earned a full scholarship and received an Associate Degree in accounting from North Central Technical Institute with hopes to obtain a bachelor's degree. While in high school, Will had participated in Mock Trial. He was employed at Davel's One Stop in Stratford and was an avid blood donor.
The brothers are lovingly survived by their mother, Diane Hintzman (Eldon Noll) and their sister, Danielle (Cody) Seelow. They are further survived by their grandmother, Judith Stone, aunts and uncles and cousins, Debra (Norman) Lawrence and their children, Amanda (Jeremy) Sweet and their children, Madison, Jacquelynn, Ella and Phoenix; Barbara Stone (Jin) and their daughter, Jordan (Joe); Janet (Hunter) Olsen and their children, Gustave and Carter; and Larry (Ling) Stone.
They were preceded in death by their father, Robert Stone, grandparents, Dr. William and Florence (Raby) Stone, Darlene Hintzman Joachim and Raymond Hintzman and Kenneth Joachim and an uncle, Dennis Hintzman.
There will be no services at this time. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020