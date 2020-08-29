Michael E. Zimmermann
Hewitt - Michael E. Zimmermann, 81, Hewitt, and formerly of Milladore, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Mark Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Milladore, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 485 of Rudolph and Post 468 of Milladore.
Michael was born on January 27, 1939 in Marshfield, to Peter and Bernice (Blum) Zimmermann. He was a 1957 graduate of Auburndale High School. He then entered the United States Army, serving from June 3, 1957 until his honorable discharge on May 23, 1960.
He married Delores Linzmeier on April 15, 1961 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker.
Mike had been employed at Figi's in Marshfield and later at Port Edwards Paper Mill until his retirement in 2000.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores, and their children, Jeffrey (Sheila) Zimmermann, Debra (John) Kolano, Shirl (Kevin) Mannel, Tracy (Jim) Hetze and Lori (Gary) Ott. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Travis, Jennifer, Heather, Jordan, Amanda and Megan and five great grandchildren, Lucy, Emeri, Elise, Riley and Ava.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Bonnie Altman and Donna Metcalf.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
