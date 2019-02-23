|
Michael Edward Murphy
Neillsville - Michael Edward Murphy - Livin' on a Prayer
Mike Murphy 52, of Neillsville, WI departed from this life on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Oak Ridge - Osseo, under the loving care of Mayo Clinic nurses and hospice staff.
The world was gifted Mike Murphy on November 29, 1966 in Neillsville to Robert Murphy and Diane (Hagedorn) Murphy. Mike & Heather (Mabie) Murphy exchanged and shared their marriage vows on July 4, 2009 at the Highground Veteran's Memorial. It was a spectacular celebration of love, life & liberty, one for the record books!
Mike was best known for his love of the outdoors and hunting. That passion grew to be a lifelong dedication to owning and operating a widely acclaimed Archery Pro/Sports Shop. In 1998 as a young and fearless entrepreneur, he began his new business, All Season Sports 'N Archery in historic downtown Neillsville. In traditional Mike Murphy style, he aspired to do more, only bigger and better, a trait that all who knew him knew all too well. As a result, in 2009
the new All Season Sports N' Archery was constructed and this time a restaurant was attached; Apple Valley Bar and Restaurant. On that venture, a partnership was forged with his mother whom without, this goal and dream could not have been fulfilled. Mikes passion was to sell the highest quality sports equipment, along with the service to go with it. The friendships made, the smiles & wit along with his charisma were complimentary! Mikes ability to help, restore and correct equipment issues was a craft and he was gifted to do it. He was attentive to our youth and truly believed the spirit of the wild should be handed down to the next generation.
He took that same spirit to the great state of Nebraska. There, his enthusiasm for the sport came alive as well, and a true peace came to him. With his brother Pat whom he considered a best friend and confidant, many successful hunts were afforded to friends and family. If there was not success, everyone cut their losses and knew Mike would provide their entertainment, and without a doubt, memories to last a lifetime.
Mike was a fervent supporter of our United States Military, veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project. He held within him the heart of a lion, the bravery of a warrior, and an unabashed love for life.
Mike is survived by: wife Heather J. Murphy; mother Diane Murphy; brother Pat and Chris (Meunich) Murphy; sister Chris Murphy; father and mother in law Steve and MaryJane Mabie; brother and sister in law Jake and Tara (Mabie) Ormond; nieces and nephew: Luke, Karly, Karissa, Emily, Mason, Logan, Ethan, Emerson, and Keagan. Finally, his dogs whose love for him knew no sickness and certainly no boundaries; Ira, Ruger, Reagan and Nixon.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Robert Murphy, grandparents Louis and Elaine Hagedorn, cousin Terry Oldham and best friend Doug Barth.
Mike and Heather shared a love of animals. Their boxers Mayhem and Silva also preceded him in death. They were more human than dog, and must be named for the impact and joy they brought to our lives.
In Mikes honor, there will be a tribute to his wonderful life, and gathering of family and friends at Apple Valley Bar & Restaurant (415 W USH 10 - Neillsville, WI) on Saturday April 6, 2019 with services to start at 1:00pm.
Job 14:5 "A man's days are numbered. You know the number of his months. He cannot live longer than the time You have set." God's plans are perfect and He desires the very best for each of his beloved children...
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Feb. 23, 2019