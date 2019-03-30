|
|
Michael G Wagner
Marshfield - Michael G. Wagner of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield at the age of 51 after a valiant battle against colon cancer.
Mike was the beloved son of Vila O. Wagner, who cared for him throughout his illness.
Mike is survived by his mother, Vila O. Wagner (Woldt), his wife Barbara A. Wagner (Aumann), daughters Brooke L. Wagner (Cameron S. Cash), Paige A. Tessmann (Jorgen C. Tessmann), Erin E. Heersma (Zev T. Heersma) and son Michael C. Cummings (Blaine A. Newberry). His brother Keith D. Wagner (Marilyn Zygarlicke-Wagner), and sisters Lori A. Todd, Lisa M. Burt (Everette Burt) and Dusty L. Rhoton-Clark (Richard Clark). His grandchildren Kaydence, Bryson, Aria, Iris and Jaxton. His nieces and nephews Brandon, Hunter, Montana, Kendra and Daniel.
Mike was pre-deceased by his grandparents Elva E. Woldt, Olga A. (Sitzman) and Ervin Reckner. Along with his uncles Donald E. Woldt and Delbert M. Woldt and his father-in-law Charles F. Aumann.
Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin May 8, 1967, Mike was a graduate of Marshfield Senior High and Mid-State Technical College. Mike worked throughout his career as a pipefitter fabricating and installing stainless steel processing systems throughout the United States.
Mike's passions included hunting, fishing, boating, camping, barbequing, UTVing, motorcycling, attending music festivals, working on cars and trucks, spending time with his five grandchildren, having fun and participating in shenanigans with his dear friends Eric Schmidt, Roger Wolf, Shelley and Larry Quinlan, John Lobner and families.
Mike's family and friends would like to express their profound gratitude and appreciation to the multitude of professional health care team members who provided endless hours of compassionate care, treatments, counseling and empathy to Mike and his family throughout this difficult journey. A special thank you to the House of Dove for providing comfort care and dignity to Mike in his last days.
A memorial service will be held at Life Tributes Funeral Home, 901 S. Lasalle Street, Spencer, Wisconsin on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will take place from 9 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Eric Schmidt, Keith Wagner, Roger Wolf, Larry Quinlan, Michael C. Cummings, Brandon Wagner, Cameron Cash, Zev Heersma, Jorgen Tessmann and Hunter Wagner.
Following the burial service there will be a Celebration of Mike's Life and potluck luncheon held at Little Bull Falls, 6087 County Road A, Pittsville, Wisconsin 54466.
Mike's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 30, 2019