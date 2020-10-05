1/1
Michael J. Fleischman
Michael J Fleischman

Loyal - Michael J. Fleischman

Of Loyal, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 55 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at the Vin-Yard in Loyal at a later date.

Michael was born on November 16, 1964 in Marshfield, the son of Harold and Marian (Faucher) Fleischman. He attended and graduated from Loyal High School. He was employed at various jobs in the area and was employed as a laborer at Kerry Ingredients in Owen.

Mike was an outdoorsman who loved his hunting and fishing. He enjoyed tending to his garden or cooking for family and friends. Snowmobiling was something that he loved to do in the winter months and riding his motorcycle in the summer months. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Kristen, Kayla, Tyler and Trevor, going up North to the cabin for fishing, swimming and camping. He looked forward to spending time with family and friends at the Loyal Cornfest every year.

Michael is survived by his parents, Harold and Marian Fleischman of Loyal; his brothers: Jim (Therese) Fleischman of Marshfield and Pat Fleischman of Spencer; his nephews, Tyler (Cassie) Fleischman of Middleton and Trevor Fleischman of Kaukauna; his fiancé, Julie Dayton of Neillsville and his step-daughter, Ashley Fleischman along with many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his uncles, Lee Meacham and Donald Fleischman and his aunts, Jo Ann Hanson and Jeannie Burkholtz.

Michael's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
