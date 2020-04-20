|
Michael Krultz
Medford, WI - Michael G. Krultz, 75, of Medford, passed away at home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Michael was born on August 15, 1944 to Mike Jr. and Rose (Malnar) Krultz in Willard, WI. He graduated from Neillsville High School. He earned his Bachelors of Business Administration and Masters in Education at UW - Eau Claire. He married Diane R. Berger on November 8, 1969; she survives.
Michael loved life and made the most of each day. He loved to talk and make others laugh. His family was his world and he had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. Michael loved the outdoors, and rain and shine you could find him hunting, fishing, or camping. He was an avid water skier and lifelong golfer and taught his children and grandchildren to enjoy those same passions.
Michael also loved music and especially loved to play "Happy Birthday" on his trumpet to others. He had a passion for teaching as well. He was a beloved teacher at Medford Area Senior High for most of his career until his retirement in 2003.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Michael was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Michael is survived by his wife, Diane, children, Jason (Amy) Krultz of Warrens, Jenne (Cassidy) Miles of Holmen, Kristi (Daniel) Emmerich of Wausau, and Kevin Krultz of Medford, grandchildren, Alison and Riley Krultz, Mason, Madison, and Ava Miles, sister, Darlene (Donald) Zukowski of Owen. Michael is further survived by many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother Robert Krultz.
A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Jason Krultz, Kevin Krultz, Cassidy Miles, Daniel Emmerich, Riley Krultz, and Mason Miles will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's name may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic School.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020