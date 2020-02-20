|
Michael R. (Mickey) Wunsch
Flagstaff, AZ - Michael R. (Mickey) Wunsch passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born in Stratford, Wisconsin, on October 13, 1937, to Peter and Agnes (Kress) Wunsch.
Mickey attended St. Joseph's Parochial School in Stratford and was a 1955 graduate of Stratford High School.
Mickey enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served aboard the submarine USS Sea Fox based in San Diego. After his discharge, Mickey attended Wisconsin State University at Whitewater, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education. He then obtained his Master's Degree at Syracuse University in New York State. Mickey completed his formal education by obtaining a Doctorate from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA).
From 1969 until his retirement in 1998, Mickey was a business professor at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. He then relocated in Sedona, Arizona, until 2016, when he returned to Flagstaff.
Mickey was a long-time biker and runner, competing in many Ironman challenges. A high point was his qualifying for the 1985 Boston Marathon. He especially loved running on the beach in Rocky Point, Mexico.
Mickey was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Kann, and three brothers, William, Robert, and Terrance. He is survived by three brothers, David (Brenda) of Mesa, Arizona, Alan (Bonnie) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Daniel (Diane) of DeKalb, Illinois.
Mickey married the former Shirley Schmidt of Stratford in 1961. They later divorced. He leaves two daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Luttman of Flagstaff, and Kari Perfetto of Henderson, Nevada, along with two grandchildren, Joseph and Annabella Perfetto, and his helpmate, Shirley (Schmidt) Wunsch of Flagstaff.
No services are planned. Condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020