Michael Schaefer
Spencer - Michael D. Schaefer, 62, of Spencer passed away on Friday November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Funeral Services and Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Burial will take place at Grace Lutheran cemetery, Nasonville. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Michael was born July 3, 1957 in Marshfield, the son of Robert and Bernice (Raymond) Schaefer. He was united in marriage to the love of his life; Roberta "Bobbi" Waltemate on November 5, 2016 in Marshfield. Mike drove over the road for over 40 years with various company's and started his own company, Schaefer Transport in 2004 and worked until May 2018.
Mike lived his life to the fullest and lived on the edge to say the least. He loved riding his Harley's whenever he had time. Mike also liked to sing karaoke and was really good at it. He loved coffee and sweet apple fritters, ice cream and zingers to name a few. He loved to make people laugh. In his spare time Mike would watch Law and Order SVU, American Pickers, car shows, the Last Alaskan's and loved college football.
Survivors include his wife; Bobbi, daughters; Jessie Schaefer and Jennifer (Chris) Dehn, stepsons; Justin (Felicia) Nielsen, Kyle (Kenzie) Doescher and Brandon Doescher, grandchildren; Andy, Kelly, Jordan, Tyler, Jasmine and Elianah, brothers; Richard (Gloria) Schaefer and Paul (Doug) Schaefer, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Jeff, Larry and Margaret and sister-in-law; Bonnie Schaefer.
Our heartfelt thank you to Brandon Doescher, Felicia Nielson and Hospice for all they did to help ease his pain.
Online condolences may be made to www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019