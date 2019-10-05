|
Michael T. Westerhausen
Fox Point - September 9, 1945 - September 29, 2019
Michael Thomas Westerhausen, 74, of Fox Point passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
He was born September 9, 1945, in Marshfield, the son of Walter and Thelma (Dimmett) Westerhausen.
He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1964 and served in the United States Air Force upon graduation. After being discharged from the Air Force, he worked at Marshfield Homes as a laminator. In 1968, he left Marshfield and drove his beloved Mustang to work for the Koehler Company manufacturing brass fixtures. For most of Mike's career he worked for Gimbel's & Marshall Field's Department Store in downtown Milwaukee. He was named personnel of the year twice and was very proud of this accomplishment.
Michael enjoyed woodworking, gardening and was involved with various theater groups in the Milwaukee area. He found relaxation and peace at "The Shack", a rustic getaway cabin on the shore of Lake Michigan that he shared with David, his partner of 30 years.
Michael will be remembered fondly by his siblings for helping his mother prepare a Wonderland each Christmas Eve at their home in Bakerville. As small children they awoke Christmas morning amazed to his joy, love & kindness. Mike's support and love for his parents, especially his mother, was always on display and often showered her with unexpected gifts. He will be remembered for his impeccable style, talent, generous spirit and infectious laugh.
He is survived by his partner David C. Harland of Fox Point; his brothers James of Sheboygan and Donald of Marshfield; his sisters, Joan Fredericks, Cathy Hastreiter and Carol Keel all of Marshfield and Beverly (David) Cooksey of Brookfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Christopher.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Oct. 5, 2019