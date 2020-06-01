Monica C. Herman
Marshfield - Monica C. Herman, 90, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at House of the Dove.
A private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield. A Mass of Christian Burial held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church later this fall. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Monica was born on May 2, 1930 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Louis and Ann (Bartosch) Bloechl. She attended and graduated from Our Lady of Holy Cross, Merrill in 1948 and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1951.
She was united in marriage to Vilen N. "Bud" Herman on May 17, 1952 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill. He passed away on June 30, 2014.
Monica worked as a nurse before joining her husband as owner and operator of the Automatic Laundry from 1953-1982. She was also the secretary for Gate of Heaven Cemetery for 30 years. Monica enjoyed playing cards at the senior center and gambling at the casino. She was an avid reader and also bowled for several years.
She is survived by 4 daughters, Ann (David) Pauly of Middleton, Deb (Harold) Tauschek of Marshfield, Barb (Mic) Manlick of Goodyear, AZ and Sue (Ken) Wartgow of Marshfield. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Jim Bloechl of Merrill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 sisters, Louise and Margie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to House of the Dove.
Memorials may also be designated in Monica's name to House of the Dove.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
