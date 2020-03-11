|
Morgan K Gorst
Spencer - Morgan Gorst, age 13, of Spencer, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at the Spencer High School Gymnasium in Spencer, WI (Please use Door #1). A visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Life Tributes Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To honor Morgan, please wear your MorganStrong apparel or Spencer Athletic apparel.
To read Morgan's full life story and to share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020