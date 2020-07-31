Morgan K Gorst
Spencer - Morgan Gorst, age 13, of Spencer, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 9th, 2020 on the Spencer High School Football Field in Spencer, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held on the football field (entering at the south entrance of the field) prior to the memorial service from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Life Tributes Funeral Home is assisting the family.
PLEASE NOTE-This is an open-air event. Masks are strongly encouraged, and all are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines at all times.
Morgan was born March 13th, 2006 in Marshfield to Becky (Poeschel) and James Gorst. He was an eighth-grade student at Spencer Middle School and an avid Athlete who had a passion for all things sports. He loved playing football, baseball and basketball. He also had a love of the outdoors and could be found fishing and hunting any time there was an open season. He was a fan of the Tennessee Titans, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing video games and volunteering within the Spencer community. Although Morgan's time here on earth was far too short, his impact will last forever. He always knew how to light up an entire room with his contagious smile and his mischievous personality or his fantastic dance moves. He was a gentle and kindhearted soul who loved deeply and was loved by all.
Morgan is survived by his parents, James and Becky Gorst and his siblings Treven (Tessa) Gorst, William Gorst and Arianna Gorst. He is also survived by his nephew Hudson, maternal grandparents Lee and Mary Smith, paternal grandparents Doug and BettyAnn Gorst, Great Grandmother Doris Gorst, Uncle Josh Gorst who was his favorite hunting buddy, Aunt Jackie Gorst, cousins and many friends who are like family.
Morgan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great grandparents, "Uncle Bobby" Tritz and Kathy Hanson.
The support that Morgan and his family received from the Spencer Community and surrounding communities never went unnoticed. It was amazing to see how many people were touched by Morgan's story. We would like to thank Dr. Stadler, Dr. Puchelti at UW Children's and especially our Team in Marshfield that loved and supported our boy. We could not have made it through 18 months of treatment without Brenda Gerigan, Dr. Michael McManus and Kelsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Morgan's Mission to be used for legacy projects in memory of Morgan. Checks can be made out to MorganStrong and mailed or dropped off at Citizen's State Bank of Loyal, 302 S Pacific St, Spencer, WI 54479.
To honor Morgan, please wear your MorganStrong apparel or Spencer Athletic apparel.
