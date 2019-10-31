|
Muriel M. Bell
Marshfield - Muriel M. Bell, age 97, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services of Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. The visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Muriel was born on July 21st, 1922 in Marshfield, to Harry and Emma (Werket) Hanson. She attended local schools and was part of the first graduating class of 1940 which included such notable names as Melvin Laird and others from the freshly completed Marshfield Senior High School of that year.
She married Zeno A. Bell on April 26, 1941 in Valparaiso, Indiana. They lived in Chicago for a short time before returning to her childhood home where they both farmed in the Town of Lincoln.
As a youth, she enjoyed many trips to visit her grandparents in Onalaska, Wisconsin, relatives in Lake Minnetonka near Minneapolis, as well as Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and many other places. As an adult, she enjoyed baking and entertaining as well as a very active social life with many friends, relatives, and neighbors through the years to include activities like hunting excursions, Sheepshead card playing, dancing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, camping, boating, travel, and league bowling.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Koski of Overland Park, Kansas, and a son, James A. (Patricia A.) Bell of Marshfield. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Pamela K. (Paul) Forshay, Steven J. (Loretta) Koski, Christina A. (Ray Martin) Koski, and Samantha N. Bell, and eight great grandchildren, Kyle J. Forshay, Shannon A. Forshay, Alana M. Forshay, Kendall L. Forshay, Courtney A. Koski, Ryley R. Koski, Logan P. Koski, Carly A. Koski.
She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Colleen Bell of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her husband Zeno Bell of Marshfield, a brother, E. Wayne (Marie) Hanson of Racine, Wisconsin, a son-in-law, William A. Koski of Overland Park, Kansas, and also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Melvin & Anita Bell, Norbert & Sally & Marge Bell, Lloyd & Elaine Bell, Raymond Bell, Lilas & Raymond Feirer, Delphine & Charles Hansen, Ruth & Myron Dix, and Lorraine & Ervin Pichler, all of Marshfield.
Her family would like to express thanks to the various caregivers who assisted her through her advanced years. Like so many of her relatives and friends through the years, many of these became like family.
