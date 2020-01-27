|
|
Myles S. Richmond
Marshfield - Myles Richmond passed away peacefully at the Marshfield Health Services on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He lived a long, full and eventful life and is now with those family, friends and loved ones who passed before him.
Myles Standish Richmond was born January 8, 1930 in Boston, MA to Winthrop Cushing and Alice (Hall) Richmond. He attended Milton Academy in Massachusetts and then attended the University of Massachusetts-Amherst where he met his future bride, Joan Arthur. They married June 26, 1954 in Younkers, NY, where Joan was born and raised.
Myles was in the ROTC program while attending U-Mass and graduated as a second lieutenant in 1953. Following their wedding, Myles and Joan moved to their first Air Force base in Abeliene, Texas. Myles was in the Air Force for almost 25 years, and during that time they were based at many different locations including Oklahoma, Tennessee, France, Germany and New Jersey. He was able to travel the world during his service and visited many different countries including Greenland and Antarctica. Anyone who spent time with Myles knew the joy he took from retelling his Air Force stories from all his travels. An avid pilot his entire life, he primarily flew troop carriers and cargo planes during his time in the Air Force.
Myles and Joan started their family along the way, and their frequent moves led to their three children being born in three different states (Texas, Tennessee and Delaware). Both Myles and Joan enjoyed the vast variety of friends they met during their time in the service and attended many Air Force reunions over the years. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in April 1978.
Following his retirement from the Air Force, the family moved to Marshfield where he was a pilot for Figi's. The move from base housing to a more rural community in Wisconsin allowed Myles to also pursue his love of animals and agriculture. They moved into a house with acreage in the Town of Marshfield that became a home to horses, beef cattle, dogs and many cats. He also enjoyed time on his John Deere tractors, whether it was cutting and baling hay or mowing the lawn. Always active, he completed the Birkebeiner cross-country ski race multiple times.
Myles was also an avid car buff, restoring, showing and enjoying his 1930 Model A Ford that he owned since he was 18 years old. He went to many car shows in the summer and had fun meeting other fellow car enthusiasts. Driving the Model A to the Iola car show was an annual event he enjoyed a great deal.
He worked at Figi's until he retired (again) and continued flying his Cessena 180 for fun. He also enjoyed teaching new pilots and doing flight checks for those already with their license. He continued his farming ways until his eighties and enjoyed any time he could spend outside.
Myles is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Dennis (Jennifer), Stevensville, MT and Robert (Leah), Menonomee Falls and daughter Ann (Tim Grove), Rhinelander. He is further survived by grandchildren Ben, Ethan and Danielle.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 followed by a brief service at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield. Military rites will be conducted at the start of the service.
The family would like to thank the staffs from Heartland Hospice and the Marshfield Care Center. Words cannot express how they helped us take care of Myles on his journey home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart Failure Center at the Marshfield Clinic or a veterans .
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020