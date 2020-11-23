Myra Kay Johnson
Myra Kay Johnson, age 64, of Montfort, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 3, 2020, at Southwest Health Center in Platteville. She was born May 22, 1956 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Dale and Adel (Johnson) Horn.
Myra graduated from Greenwood High School in 1974. She went on to further her education at UW-Stout and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelors degree in Education. Myra taught in northwestern Minnesota and then moved to Chippewa Falls. She managed a local convenience store where she met the love of her life, Ned. Myra and Ned were united in marriage on June 11, 1983 at the Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. From 1983 until 1987, they made their home near Cadott where she started her family and did some substitute teaching for area schools. In 1987, they moved the family to a small farm they bought near Durand, WI where she continued as a homemaker and substitute teacher and started her flock of sheep. In 1995, they moved to Montfort, bought a larger farm and expanded the flock of sheep eventually to over 100. Myra was a farmer at heart and happiest when she was taking care of the livestock on the family farm. During lambing season, she regularly brought lambs who were doing poorly into the house to bottle feed and warm up in front of the wood stove. She often said she felt closest to God when she was walking thru the pastures of her beloved farm. Along with farming, she worked for Land's End for twelve years, retiring in 2007. After her leaving Lands End, she continued her passion in life as a full time farmer until her passing.
Myra was a strong person, devoted to her family and demonstrated an amazing work ethic. Whether it was teaching, farming or her job at Land's End, she always did it with passion and love.
Myra is survived by her husband Ned of Montfort, three children; Joshua Johnson of Seattle, WA, Caleb Johnson of Lancaster, Alicia (Derek) Toy of Houston, TX, three grandchildren; Connor Johnson, Tanner and Tyler Toy, three sisters; Amanda (Richard) Marco of Onalaska, Bonnie Schielzeth of Stoughton, Wanda (Mike) Nusberger of Wheeler, two brothers; Randy Horn of Greenwood, and Delmond Horn of Greenwood.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents.
At the request of Myra, and honoring her wishes, there will be no formal memorial services held in her memory. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family and cards of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home at 203 West Grant St. Montfort, WI 53569 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com